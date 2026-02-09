Did Dhanush starrer Ilaiyaraaja biopic director Arun Matheswaran opt out of project? Here’s the truth

Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran had previously announced that their second collaboration after Captain Miller would be Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic. However, as the film is yet to begin production, many speculated that the project had been shelved or that the director had opted out.

Amid these speculations, it has now been made clear that the project is still in the works, and claims about the filmmaker opting out are untrue.

Is Arun Matheswaran still directing Dhanush starrer Ilaiyaraaja biopic?

In a new tweet, PRO Riaz K Ahmed clarified that Arun Matheswaran is still attached to the project. He revealed that any news circulating on social media suggesting that the director has opted out is false.

As Arun is currently involved in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer DC, the director will begin shooting for the biopic only after the romantic actioner’s release. Moreover, the PRO also revealed that updates regarding the Ilaiyaraaja biopic will be shared soon.

For those unaware, after the release of Captain Miller, Dhanush announced that he would star in a biopic based on legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja. The film was officially launched at an event, with Kamal Haasan attending as the chief guest.

Recent reports suggest that the upcoming movie will focus on the early struggles of the musician and the beginning of his career, highlighting how he found his way into the world of cinema.

Arun Matheswaran’s next release

Director Arun Matheswaran is all set to hit the big screens this year with the romantic gangster action drama DC. The film is expected to be a contemporary adaptation of Devdas, centring on the characters Devadas and Chandramukhi, set against a gangster backdrop.

Earlier, the makers released the first glimpse of the film, with musician Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and background score.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is next set to appear in the lead role in Kara. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film is an emotionally rooted thriller with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead. Featuring Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jayaram, and others in key roles, the movie is expected to release by summer this year.

Looking ahead, the actor has also announced his next film, tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Malayalam cinema superstar Mammootty plays a pivotal role in the film, with Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the female leads.

