Did Dhruv Vikram REJECT Tamil remake of Kill after Bison director Mari Selvaraj advised against it?

Dhruv Vikram is fresh off the success of his latest venture, Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Now, buzz suggests that the actor might have rejected the idea of starring in the Tamil remake of Kill due to the advice from his recent film's director.

Did Mari Selvaraj advise Dhruv Vikram against acting in the Kill remake?

According to an online report, it has been speculated that Chiyaan Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, has turned down the lead role in the Tamil remake of Kill. Apparently, director Mari Selvaraj advised him not to act in such violent films after having starred in Bison.

As the actor holds immense respect for the filmmaker, Dhruv has reportedly rejected the idea of starring in the film. However, as of now, it is unclear whether this is true, and the news remains speculative.

For those unaware, it was earlier rumored that Dhruv was likely to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of Kill. The remake rights had reportedly been sold, with the Mahaan actor expected to take on the role originally portrayed by Lakshya in the Hindi version.

Additionally, it was speculated that actor-director Vijay Kumar would play the main antagonist. However, no official update has been provided yet.

More about Kill

Kill is an action-thriller film that was released in theaters across India on July 5, 2024, after premiering at IFFI 2023. Starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles, the story follows NSG commando Amrit, who travels to meet his girlfriend, Tulika, after learning she is engaged to someone else.

As they try to understand their relationship, Tulika and her family travel from Ranchi to New Delhi, with Amrit also boarding the train. However, chaos ensues when a group of dacoits enters the train, leading to an intense battle for survival.

Apart from the main cast, the film also features Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and several others in key roles

Dhruv Vikram’s work front

Dhruv Vikram was last seen in the sports action drama Bison. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie focuses on the story of Kittan, a youngster who dreams of becoming a professional kabaddi player and representing India on the international stage.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to feature in a film directed by Mani Ratnam. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

ALSO READ: The Pet Detective OTT Release: When and where to watch Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran’s action comedy online