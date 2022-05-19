Did D.Imman's ex-wife Monicka Richard make a shocking accusation against his dad?

Kollywood music composer D. Imman got married for the second time to Amali Uballd, the daughter of the late Kollywood art director Ubald, on May 15th. Now, after his second wedding, a social media account bearing Monicka Richard's name, his ex-wife has congratulated D Imman along with an accusation against D Imman's father.

"Dear D.Imman congratulations on your second marriage. If it was so easy to replace someone in life who lived with you for 12 years so quickly, I think I was stupid to waste my time for a person like you. I honestly regret. You havent seen or cared about your own children for the past two years but surprisingly managed to find a replacement for them too?. I will make sure to protect my children from your dad whatsoever. And also if needed I will protect the new child too," reads the Tweet.

Meanwhile, D.Imman recently posted an emotional message about his new wife and accepted her daughter as her third child.

"Glad to share the news of my Remarriage with Amali Uballd (Daughter of Late Mr.Uballd-Publicity Designer and Mrs.Chandra Uballd) on May 15th,2022 the Sunday.I’m ever grateful to my Father Mr.J.David Kirubakara Dass for being a strong pillar in my tough times.This Arranged Marriage is a major remedy,a source of Joy to all life challenges myself and my family members faced last few years.A blessing indeed from my Mother Late Mrs.Manjula David.I would like to thank all my family members and well wishers for making me reach this wonderful person Amali.Amali’s dear Daughter Nethra will be my third daughter hereafter! And it brings sky rocketing happiness and an amazing feeling to be Nethra’s father! Though I personally missed my loveable daughters Veronica and Blessica on our wedding day.With utmost love I/We will be patiently waiting for dear daughters homecoming someday.Myself,Amali,Nethra and all our relatives will receive Veronica and Blessica with tonnes of Love! My sincere gratitude to Amali’s Big Fat family for the unconditional and priceless affection shared.I would like to thank all my music lovers for being so supportive all these years! -D.Imman Praise God!," the music composer wrote in a long post on Facebook.

Read here:



D. Imman was first married to his computer engineer wife Monicka in April 2008 and they together have two daughters, Veronica Dorothy Imman and Blessica Kathy Imman. They decided to part ways with mutual consent.

Also Read| D Imman files a case against ex-wife Monica after 2 years of divorce