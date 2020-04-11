Did THIS famous actor play body double for Rajinikanth in Enthiran? Find out

Popular Kollywood actor Manoj Baradhiraja played the body double for Rajinikanth in Shankar's Enthiran.

At a time of quarantine, when nothing much has been happening in the entertainment industry, many throwback photos and videos are being surfaced online. While some are being shared by the celebrities themselves, others are being shared by their fans. In one such incident, a photo of actor Manoj K Baradhiraja with Rajinikanth from the sets of Enthiran is now making rounds on social media. Fans are sharing it on all social media platforms.

Reports suggest that the actor was seen on the sets of Enthiran, as he played the body double of Rajinikanth in the film. Directed by Shankar, Enthiran is a sci-fi movie, bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film had Rajinikanth playing dual roles, one of scientist Vaseegaran, and the other of robot Chitti, who was the main antagonist. The film had as the female lead, while Santhanam and Kanuras played Rajinikanth’s sidekick. Enthiran had a massive run in the theaters and a sequel of Enthiran, 2.0 was released last year.

2.0 had Rajinikanth as the lead actor, while Bollywood biggie was seen in a key role. Meanwhile, Manoj K Baradhiraja was not seen on the big screens for a while, will be seen playing a key role in STR starrer Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. The actor is known for his role in the films Tajmahal, Alli Arjuna, Anna Kili, Samudhiram, Varushemellam Vasantham.

