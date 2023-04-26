Did Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn confirm to work with Jr NTR? Here's what the former said

Ever since RRR, Jr NTR has been recognised as a pan world star. His performance as Komaram Bheem has made audiences from all over the corner awestruck. After that, there were quite many rumours about the actor's Hollywood debut. Now we have good news for Nandamuri fans as James Gunn said he “would love to work” with the RRR actor and introduce him to the Marvel Universe.

In a recent interview with an Indian publication, James Gunn stated that he wishes to work with our very own Indian actor Jr NTR. The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be. Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR ‘with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything’. Gunn also added that Jr NTR was ‘amazing’ and ‘cool’ in the film. On the kind of role he would like to offer Jr NTR, James Gunn added, “I don't know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while."

Back in 2022, when a fan suggested him to watch RRR by sharing a video of the Jr NTR sequence with Tiger, James Gun replied and said he did watch the movie. He said, "I did. Totally dug it. "

Jr NTR's Hollywood debut rumours

During the Oscars, Jr NTR expressed his interest to work in Hollywood and said Brad Pitt is one actor, who he would like to share the screen with. Last year, there were rumours that Jr NTR has been offered a Netflix action thriller. However, there was no confirmation regarding it. Recently, the actor also hosted a party at his house for James Farrell, the Vice President of International, Amazon Studios as he visited India and added rumours to the fuel about his Hollywood projects.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled NTR30 with Koratala Siva. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel. Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. Director Vetrimaaran recently confirmed the rumours of teaming up with Jr NTR. He said that the project will happen for sure but will take time.



