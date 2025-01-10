Did Hansika Motwani just take a dig at sister-in-law Muskan James after being accused of domestic abuse?

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Hansika Motwani recently came under the radar after her former sister-in-law and television actress Muskan Nancy James registered a case against the former, her brother Prashant, and their mother, Mona, on grounds of domestic violence. Muskan even accused Hansika and her mom of sabotaging her marriage with Prashant.

Ever since the news broke out, there has been no statement or clarification provided from the Motwani family yet.

However, Hansika’s recent social media post seems to carry a subtle dig at whatever has been buzzing about their family ever since.

Check out Hansika’s post here:

Taking to Instagram, the diva dropped a bunch of pictures with her brother Prashant as she wished him on her birthday. However, her caption drew attention immediately, as the diva prayed that this year, she wishes not to get ‘bashed up’ for her brother’s life decisions.

Hansika wrote, “Happy birthday, bhaiya. thank you being you love you !!! Keep protecting and annoying me; hopefully this year you will be wiser so that I don’t get bashed up for your life decisions.”

For the unversed, as per an earlier report by News18, Muskan Nancy James had registered an FIR against the Motwani family at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. A case has been registered under Sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the BNS.

The news portal quoted Muskan, who highlighted how Hansika and her mom, Mona, used to repeatedly interfere in her marriage with Prashant.

Moreover, she claimed they even demanded expensive gifts from her and also took part in property-related fraudulent activities.

She also accused Prashant of abusing her, so much so that she developed a serious medical condition of Bell's palsy, which paralysed a part of her face.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

