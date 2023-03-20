Did Hansika Motwani's mother Mona demand 5 lakhs from Sohael Kathuriya's family during wedding?

Hansika Motwani's latest series Love Shaadi Drama, the show is only getting crazier and more thrilling. The last episode of the reality show has hit the headlines again Hansika's mother Mona Motwani was seen demanding Rs 5 lakhs from the groom, Sohael Kathuriya's family for reaching late at the wedding. Mona, who looked disappointed made a humble request to the groom's family amidst celebrations.

"I have a humble request to make. Kathurias are people who are very late and Motwani are very punctual. If you come late today, you must pay me Rs 5 lakh for every minute of delay. I make this request because the inauspicious hour is between 4:30 PM to 6 PM. So I request that you could come a little early," she said during the wedding celebrations of Hansika Motwani and Sohael's wedding.

However, the highlight of the show was when Hansika, as a bride walked towards the mandap and Sohael seemed mesmerised. Expressing the same, Hansika said, "It hit me so hard and I was like ‘I am getting married to the love of my life.’ It was the best feeling. Things are getting real. I am getting married. I don’t know how to explain it. And it was just something so different and I broke down."

In the previous episodes, Hansika Motwani got upset with her best friend Shriya Reddy after she informed her over the call that she won't be able to make it to her wedding.

Hansika Motwani's Wedding

For the unversed, Hansika Motwani's wedding with a Mumbai-based businessman was one grand affair. The couple tied the knot on December 4 in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The 4-day long wedding was attended by their family members and close friends. From Sufi night, and themed parties to the haldi ceremony and wedding, the wedding festivities looked every bit grand. The grand affair is now documented as a reality show.



