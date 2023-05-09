Tuesday Trivia: Did Jr NTR charge a whopping remuneration for his Bollywood debut film War 2?

Jr NTR's upcoming films are one of the most talked about. Since his performance as Komaram Bheem in RRR, all eyes are on his next. The actor is reportedly all set to make waves in Bollywood as he joined Ayan Mukherji's War 2. Yes, he is said to face off with Hrithik Roshan in the film. While the official announcement is awaited, reports about his remuneration have left everyone stunned.

Jr NTR is expected to join the YRF spy universe War 2 and lock horns in a negative shade with Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, the actor is charging Rs 30 crores for War 2, as per ETimes. Some other reports also claim that he may also enter a profit-sharing model instead of a straight fee.

Reports also state that for his stint with Oscar-winning SS Rajamouli's movie RRR, Jr NTR was reportedly paid a whopping amount of over Rs 45 crores, as per GQ. After the super success of RRR, he has increased his remuneration and reportedly takes home a cheque of Rs 100 crores for a film. This makes the actor one of the top 5 highest-paid stars in South India.

About War 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, it has been confirmed that Jr NTR was the only choice for War 2. “NTR Jr. was Aditya Chopra’s first and only choice for War 2. In fact, the character has been written keeping the traits of NTR Jr. in mind. War 2 is designed as a fight between two superstars – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. – and the idea is to celebrate the persona of both of them. The talks with NTR Jr. are in progress for the last 5 months, and the things finally materialized on paper in March end,” revealed a trade source.

War 2 is expected to go on floors by November this year with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The film is a sequel to 2019 blockbuster, War, led by Hrithik with Tiger Shroff.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled NTR30 with Koratala Siva.Janhvi Kapoor, who is the female lead in the film, was also part of the shoot. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel.

