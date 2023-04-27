Did Jr NTR visit Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2 sets? Photo LEAKED

Jr NTR reportedly met Allu Arjun and a pic is currently going viral on social media. According to reports, the RRR actor recently visited Allu Arjun on the sets of his upcoming film Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. Reportedly, he met Allu Arjun and Sukumar on the sets. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited. It is not known if NTR really met Allu Arjun on Pushpa sets or not.

A pic of Jr NTR reportedly visiting Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2 sets has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, Allu Arjun is shooting for Sukumar's directorial at Ramoji Film City. However, it certainly got his fans excited, when the picture got leaked. The actor wore a white shirt with grey pants and walked with security in the photo.

Recently, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun caught attention with their fun banter on Twitter. The duo had a fun exchange on Twitter recently as the RRR star extended his wishes to the Pushpa actor on his birthday. He further asked him 'Party Leda Pushpa?' referring to the dialogue in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Check out Jr NTR's reportedly leaked pic from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 sets



About Pushpa 2: The Rule

The shoot of Pushpa 2, which has resumed after a short break, is currently progressing at breakneck speed in Hyderabad. The team is said to be shooting some high-octane action sequences.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is one of the most expensive films in the career of Allu Arjun to date. The film will have Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as the main lead along with the rest of the supporting characters from the first part. The film will have music and score composed by hitmaker Devi Sri Prasad and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It is expected to release towards the end of this year.

Jr NTR's upcoming films

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled NTR30 with Koratala Siva. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. Director Vetrimaaran recently confirmed the rumours of teaming up with Jr NTR. He said that the project will happen for sure but will take time.