Did Kajal Aggarwal NOT return a saree worth Rs 1 lakh after an inaugural ceremony? Find Out

Celebrities are associated with a lot of brands and they make sure to be a part of inaugural ceremonies of store launch and promotions. Recently, South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal attended a store launch event as a chief guest in Hyderabad, and for the same, she was provided with a few sarees and jewellery as options to pick one. For the event, Kajal picked a saree worth almost Rs. 1 lakh, and reportedly, she didn't return it to the team of store launch.

According to a report in IB Times, Kajal headed to the airport wearing the same saree after the launch event and is yet to return it. However, the team of the store hasn't asked the actress anything again about the saree as they want to keep good relations with her, considering she is associated with the brand. Besides giving outfits and jewellery, reportedly, the celebs are paid a bomb to appear as chief guest for the launch ceremonies. However, there is no official statement regarding the same by the actress of her team about not returning the saree.

Apparently, this is the same saree that Kajal Aggarwal wore to the airport directly after the store launch event. Check it out below:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has interesting movies lined up for release this year. She will be seen in Mosagallu, which stars Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty in important roles. She also has action-crime drama titled Mumbai Saga in the kitty. She has also Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, releasing this year.

Credits :IB Times

