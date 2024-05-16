Did Kamal Haasan end enmity with Aalavandhan producer Kalaipuli S Thanu after 23 years?

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, who exchanged firey words after their film, Aalavandhan, flopped at the box office, seem to have buried the hatchet as they came together for a special event together.

Read the complete story to know more!

New beginnings for Kamal Haasan and Kalaipuli S Thanu

Kalaipuli S Thanu and the Papanasam actor had a major fallout with each other after working together in the 2001 movie Aalavandhan. The producer blamed Kamal Haasan for overshooting the budget and not sticking by the initial script, which led to the film failing at the box office.

However, now it seems that the duo have decided to start fresh, forgetting about their past rivalry. Recently, Kaamal and Kalaipuli S Thanu were spotted together at a special event organized as a part of the centenary celebration of D Ramanujam, founder of the South Indian Touring Cinema Owners Association.

Apart from Kalaipuli S Thanu, several Tamil film veterans attended the event. It was indeed a star-studded event. As heartfelt tributes were being paid to Ramanujam, all eyes were drawn to the moment when Kamal Haasan and Kalaipuli S Thanu exchanged pleasantries. It was quite a sight, especially when Thanu presented a memento to the Vikram actor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

That's not it; later, speaking at the event, Haasan thanked the Mannavaru Chinnavaru producer for organizing the event. Further, he indirectly hinted at the need to maintain decorum in the industry even during fights or debates.

He said, "I keep telling everyone that it is a small family, and that’s why we shouldn’t scold each other too much. We are like the shop owners on either side of the train track. After the train passes, we have to face each other. So, whatever fights, debates, and problems we have, we should do it with some caution.”

Advertisement

With this latest development, do you think there is a possibility of Kamal Haasan and Kalaipuli S Thanu reuniting for a film? Well, only time can tell.

ALSO READ: Guruvayoorambala Nadayil Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph starrer