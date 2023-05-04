Did Kamal Haasan mistake Sarath Babu's death? Family rubbishes demise rumours and says 'he's alive'

Veteran actor Sarath Babu has been hospitalized for many days due to age-related issues. However, yesterday evening, reports surfaced that he is no more, which is not true as his sister rubbished rumours of his death and said that he is recovering. Kamal Haasan was among the celebrities who fell for the hoax. He posted a message for Sarath Kumar but deleted it later as he got to know that he is alive.

On May 3, reports claimed that Sarath Babu is no more. However, his family members rubbished the rumours and issued a statement. The statement read, "All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that he will recover completely soon and talks to the media. My request is don't believe any news on social media."

Check out Sarath Kumar's family statement on demise rumours

Kamal Haasan tweets condolences for Sarath Babu and delete it

Kamal Haasan, who was unaware of the reality, also happened to be the first celebrity, who fell into the hoax and posted a condolences tweet. His tweet in Tamil is loosely translated as saying, "My dear elder brother Sarath Babu is my friend, good human, well-wisher. Many films and many stories. Films will live with you and our stories will live with us forever.. his memories too. Your Kamal Haasan."

Later, when he got to know that Sarath Kumar is alive and recovering, he deleted the tweet immediately. However, the tweet went viral and several netizens took a screenshot of his note, which is going viral now. Many fans took to social media to slam Kamal Haasan and the celebrities who shared condolences without verifying the information.

About Sarath Babu

Actor Sarath Babu was hospitalized almost three weeks ago in Bangalore. According to reports, some last-minute health complications have forced the actor’s family to shift him back to Hyderabad. While there is no confirmation about what happened to him, it is said that it's an age-related illness and is on the road to recovery.

Kamal Haasan's upcoming films

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shooting of Indian 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his 1996-released blockbuster Indian. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in crucial roles. He will team up with the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, for his 234th outing in the industry. The movie has been tentatively titled KH 234.

