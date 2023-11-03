Did Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actress Akshara Haasan buy a luxury apartment for Rs 15.75 Crore in Mumbai?

Akshara Haasan who is known for her performances in the film Shamitabh and Vivegam has recently purchased a luxury apartment in the Khar suburb of Mumbai.

The apartment is expected to cost around Rs 15.75 crores and has an area of 2,245 sq ft. It is located on the 13th floor of a 15-storey tower and includes three car parking spaces. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the actress.

Akshara Haasan’s apartment

As per the report from Hindustan Times, apartment 1303 is located on the 13th floor of the 15-storey luxury tower on 16th Road in Khar and has an area of 2,245 sq ft and an attached balcony.

The apartment was bought from the hands of a Bandra couple who signed the documents on September 27. The actress had apparently paid a stamp duty of Rs 94.50 lakh.

More about Akshara Haasan

Akshara Haasan is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and his second wife Sarika Thakur. The couple had a marriage that lasted for 16 years before ending in a divorce. Akshara Haasan also has an elder sister, the actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who had also worked together on their father’s unreleased project Sabaash Naidu.

Moreover, Akshara made her debut in the year 2015 with the Dhanush-Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Shamitabh directed by R Balki. The actress then went on to feature in some more films and also was part of a Tamil web series called Fingertip.

She has also been featured in some projects like the Hindi film Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana and Tamil films like Vivegam starring Ajith Kumar, Kadaram Kondan starring Chiyaan Vikram, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu with herself as the lead.

She is also set to feature in the film called Agni Siragugal which has completed its works.

