Did Karthi mistake Jayasurya as Kunchako Boban at Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions in Kerala? ; VIDEO

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all geared up for release and the team has been busy promoting the film across the country. The cast of the film was recently in Kochi, Kerala to promote the film and one of the videos from the event has been going viral ever since featuring one of the major stars Karthi. The actor, who was on stage thanking the audience and industry friends, who were there to support the film, went on to have a tiny tongue slip when he referred to actor Jayasurya by the wrong name. The Malayalam actor, who was present to support the Ponniyin Selvan team was referred to in Karthi’s thanks speech as Kunchako Boban, who is yet another superstar from Malayalam cinema. There was a clear moment of doubt in the face of the anchor and actor Jayaram, who is also present alongside Karthi on stage.

Karthi mistakes Jayasurya for Kunchako Boban

This strange event has been going viral on the internet and fans are having a good laugh at the small mix-up. The video also features a bewildered reaction from actor Jayasurya, who is clearly confused at what is transpiring on stage. Karthi seems to have mixed up the two actors and referred to Jayasurya as “Chakochan”, which is a nickname used in the industry, and fans to refer to actor Kunchako Boban who was not even present at the event. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is an ensemble period piece starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead along with Karthi. The film is one of the biggest Tamil films this year and has been expected to be the box office collection of the first part.

Technical crew

Ponniyin Selvan 2, like the first part, will have its songs and background score composed by A R Rahman. Two tracks from the film, Aga Naga and Shivoham were released online by the team and have been getting lots of great reviews online. The sprawling epic is being shot by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who also shot the first part. Editing is being handled by A Sreekar Prasad and the script is written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel. The film is all set for release on the 28th of April worldwide.

