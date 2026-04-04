Did Karthik Subbaraj just confirm the sequel film Jigarthanda 3? Filmmaker says, ‘I may not…’

Director Karthik Subbaraj returned to theaters in 2023 with the Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah-starrer Jigarthanda DoubleX. After the massive success of the western action drama, it appears that the filmmaker may soon make a sequel, Jigarthanda 3.

Director Karthik Subbaraj to make Jigarthanda 3 soon?

Speaking with News18, director Karthik Subbaraj revealed that he has an idea for a sequel, Jigarthanda 3. The filmmaker said, “Yes, I will make the third part of Jigarthanda. I may not make it very soon, but it will be made sometime down the line. I have an idea of the story in my head.”

Moreover, the director revealed that his next film will feature a cast of newcomers and will be set in Madurai.

For those unaware, Karthik initially made Jigarthanda, which was released in 2014. The film, starring Siddharth and Bobby Simha, is a crime comedy that revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who decides to research a gangster named Assault Sethu but must do so discreetly due to Sethu’s ruthlessness.

However, when Sethu learns the truth, the filmmaker’s life takes a wild turn, leading to a series of chaotic events. The movie was inspired by the 2006 South Korean film A Dirty Carnival.

Later, in 2023, Karthik returned to the big screens with its prequel, Jigarthanda DoubleX . Set in the 1970s, the film explores the story of an ex-convict who is promised a job as a policeman and is tasked with killing a gangster by going undercover as a filmmaker.

With Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, the movie also featured Nimisha Sajayan, Ilavarasu, Sathyan, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, and many others in key roles. The film was a massive hit in theaters, receiving widespread acclaim, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Karthik Subbaraj’s work front

Karthik Subbaraj last helmed the romantic action thriller Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. The film follows the story of Paari, a youngster who is treated like a weapon by his kingpin stepfather.

When the stepfather and stepson come into conflict, chaos unfolds, and Paari must choose between his violent past and the love of his life.

Looking ahead, Karthik is set to make an indie film starring debut actors. Moreover, the filmmaker also revealed that he has ideas for a sequel to Mahaan , starring Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram.

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