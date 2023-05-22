Did Keerthy Suresh just confirm she's in a relationship and will reveal her mystery man soon?

Keerthy Suresh is always in the headlines for her relationship and marriage rumours. A few days ago, rumours were rife that she is all set to marry after she posted a pic with a guy. Now, the actress reacted to the rumours and revealed that the man in the photo is her friend. However, the actress did confirm that she is in a relationship and will reveal the mystery man.

Recently, a picture of Keerthy with her friend did the rounds on social media. Many claimed that the man in the photo was her longtime boyfriend and they are set to marry soon. Now, the actress took to Twitter and reacted to the rumours. She wrote on Twitter, “ Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right.”

Well, this is not the first time rumours of Keerthy Suresh and her relationship have surfaced on social media. Earlier, a few reports claimed that she is all set to marry a Dubai-based businessman, is in a relationship with her childhood sweetheart, dating music composer Anirudh Ravichandren and etc. However, none of these rumours turned out to be true.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's reaction to dating rumours and the viral pic with her guy friend:



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will be seen next in Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar, For those who do not know, the title of the movie is inspired by the iconic line 'Ek gaon mein ek kisan raghu tha' from K Bhagyaraj's 1981 drama, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa. The actress has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar, the highly anticipated project that features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

Keerthy Suresh also has films like Tamil Maamannan with Vadivelu, Udhayyanidhi Stalin and Siren with Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Jayam Ravi as well.

