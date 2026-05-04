Did Kiara Advani ask makers of Toxic to trim or tone down intimate scenes with Yash? Actress reacts

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, was initially slated for release on June 4, 2026, before being postponed. However, the film has been making headlines after certain rumors began circulating, with co-lead Kiara Advani addressing them herself.

Did Kiara Advani ask to trim down intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic?

According to a report by Gulte, rumors circulated on social media claiming that Kiara had asked Yash and director Geetu Mohandas to trim certain intimate scenes in Toxic after watching the final output.

The reports alleged that she had filmed a “bold romantic sequence” with Yash after being reassured it would remain within her comfort zone, but later changed her mind after viewing the scene.

As the report went viral, several other entertainment portals picked up the claim. This eventually prompted Kiara Advani to respond on social media; she reshared the report and dismissed it, stating, “Absolute nonsense,” thereby shutting down the rumors.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is said to be a father-and-son revenge saga set in 1960s Goa. Alongside Yash and Kiara Advani, the film features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The supporting cast includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Amit Tiwari, among others.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film was originally scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi. It was later postponed and rescheduled for June 4, 2026.

However, about a month before its expected release, the makers once again delayed the film. Taking to social media, Yash stated that Toxic had received an overwhelming response at CinemaCon, and the team now aims to maximize its potential with a wider global release.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed into multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Yash’s work front

Yash is also set to appear in Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will feature Yash as the antagonist, portraying the role of Ravana, with Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita.

The first installment of this two-part franchise is slated for release during Diwali 2026.

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