Did Lavanya Tripathi hint at her rumoured relationship with Varun Tej? Check out what she said

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have become most talked rumoured couple in Tollywood right now. The duo always manage to hit the headlines with their relationship rumours. However, a few days ago, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement rumours took the internet by storm after his father announced that the actor will be getting married soon. Now, Lavanya Tripathi has sparked rumours of a relationship with Varun Tej again. Yes, the actress recently attended Suma Adda, a game show on ETV to promote her OTT film 'Pulimeka' and spoke about Varun Tej. In a fun Q&A session, the host asked Lavanya, who she thinks is handsome, Nani or Varun Tej. She quickly replies, I would say 'Varun Tej'.

Amid relationship rumours, Lavanya Tripathi's response has created a stir on the internet. Fans have called an indirect hint to confirm the relationship with Varun Tej.

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's relationship Megastar Chiranjeevi's brother, Naga Babu, recently told the media a few days ago that his son Varun Tej will definitely get married this year. He also stated that Varun would introduce his bride to the media very soon. However, while everyone is wondering who the bride is, rumours are rife that it's his girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi, who is also an actress in Tollywood. However, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi haven't confirmed their relationship yet. Prior to this, there were rumours that Varun Tej flew to Bengaluru for her birthday and popped the big question. Their love affair has been in the air for a long time, though both have denied the reports several times. For the unversed, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej has also worked together in films like Mister and Antariksham. Their chemistry has always caught the attention of audiences. Apart from professionally, they also share a close bond personally. She is very close to Varun's sister Niharika Konidela and family. Lavanya was part of the three-day wedding celebrations of Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela at Udaipur.

