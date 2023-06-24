Did Lokesh Kanagaraj confirm film with Prabhas saying 'it will be the biggest of both careers'?

Prabhas and Lokesh Kanagaraj are the biggest actors and directors in the film industry. Can you imagine these both coming together for a film? Yes, it's true. According to the latest reports, Lokesh has reportedly confirmed his film with Prabhas. The director also said he will begin working on the script after wrapping up Leo.

According to reports buzzing on the internet, Lokesh revealed sensational news about his collaboration with Prabhas in a recent interview. The director confirmed that he and Prabhas are indeed working together and said it will be the biggest film of both their careers. He also added that the scripting work will commence once he wraps up Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. It is expected that the work on this film will begin after the Leo releases in theatres.

Well, it indeed is big news and fans have already begun celebrating. It would surely be a delight to watch the actor and director come together for a film.



Lokesh Kanagaraj to quit films?

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed that he will win 10 films and quit his career as a director. The KGF filmmaker was quoted saying, "I have no plans to do a lot of films in my career. I just came out to try the cinema. LCU Concept only with the help of Producers so I like to be faith to them and all actor fans. I will do 10 films & quit!! " He is currently busy shooting for Leo with Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon and others.

Prabhas' upcoming films

Prabhas' big-budget mythological film Adipurush, which hit the theatres recently, failed to impress the audiences. Despite his performance as Lord Raghav, the film was heavily trolled for poor VFX, dialogues, and screenplay. The film has caught into several controversies ever since its release.

He is currently busy shooting for another highly anticipated pan-Indian film Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in lead roles as well. After this, he has Spirit lined with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a Telugu comedy film with director Maruthi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prabhas' savoring spread is heaven for foodies; A view into meals served for Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya and many