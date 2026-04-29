Did Lokesh Kanagaraj initially plan LCU with two timelines following Kaithi and Vikram films? Here’s what we know

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj began the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), connecting the films Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Now, the filmmaker’s co-writer and director Rathna Kumar has revealed that they initially had different plans for the LCU, which was supposed to begin with Suriya’s Rolex.

Rathna Kumar about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s initial plans for LCU

Speaking with Little Talks, Rathna Kumar said, “The story was initially planned to begin with the Rolex character. The idea was to have two timelines: the Kaithi timeline and the Vikram timeline, which would converge through a common antagonist, Rolex. Through this, the universe was intended to be created, leading to the birth of the LCU.”

The writer-director added, “Initially, Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated a completely different story to Kamal Haasan. At that time, Kamal Haasan suggested the idea of a Vikram prequel and sequel. Lokesh liked the concept and requested more time to develop it into a full-fledged story. Through that process, Vikram took shape.”

For those unaware, the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) is a series of interconnected films created by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The universe, which started with Karthi-starrer Kaithi, was later expanded with Vikram (2022), starring Kamal Haasan, and Leo (2023), starring Thalapathy Vijay.

With all three films integrated into a single narrative, the universe is set to expand further with projects like Raghava Lawrence’s Benz and Kaithi 2. Moreover, Lokesh has also expressed plans to develop ventures such as Vikram 2, Leo 2, and a standalone spin-off based on Suriya’s character Rolex within the universe.

Rathna Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial, 29. The film is slated to release on May 8, 2026.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to make his acting debut with the film DC. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie is expected to be a contemporary, action-driven adaptation of Devdas. The team recently confirmed that the shoot has been wrapped.

Looking ahead, the filmmaker will next direct a film tentatively titled AA23 , starring Allu Arjun. This project will mark Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut in Telugu cinema.

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