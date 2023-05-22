Did Mahesh Babu and family accept Naresh's fourth marriage with Pavithra Lokesh? Actor reveals

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have been in the headlines ever since they got married in March. In fact, they also made a film titled Malli Pelli, based on their personal life and marriage. Now, during promotion of their film, Naresh revealed that his late father Krishna and stepbrother Mahesh Babu accepted their relationship.

Naresh opened up about how they fell in love and said, "In life, it is essential to have a companion. We met on the sets and somehow there was chemistry between us. We are friends for a long time and as we grew closer, there was a point. When there is chemistry between us, only then our feelings are reciprocated."

Mahesh Babu and family accepted Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh's marriage

Naresh further shared that his family has accepted marriage with Pavithra Lokesh. He added, "Krishna Garu and Mahesh Babu's families accepted us, and our relationship. They like Pavitra's cooking skills and they enjoy food made by her." Naresh and Pavithra have been in a relationship for many years as she was often spotted at Ghattamaneni family gatherings. She was also present at Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala's funeral

Revealing why they decided to get married, the Telugu actor said, "These days, a lack of genuine relationships is the cause of disturbed marriages. We took a decision together that we want to travel in life. Traveling together will strengthen our bond."



About Malli Pelli film

Malli Pelli marks Naresh’s golden jubilee film and has produced this milestone project under the Vijaya Krishna Movies banner. The film is directed by veteran producer-director MS Raju. Malli Pelli is based on the real-life incidents of Naresh and Pavitra during their marriage which was a sensation in media.

Naresh's third marriage with Pavithra Lokesh

On March 10, Naresh tied the knot with Pavithra Lokesh in an intimate ceremony with their family members in presence. Naresh shared their wedding video on Twitter and wrote, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us. A sacred bond, Two minds, Three thorns, Seven steps. Seeking your blessings."

