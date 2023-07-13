Did Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara get whopping Rs 1 crore as first paycheck?

Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara, has been all over the news lately. She is just eleven years old at the moment and has been featured in a jewelry advertisement recently. She has been paid a hefty amount of money for the same. As per reports, Sitara has been given a remuneration of Rs 1 crore for appearing in the advertisement. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Sitara gets her first paycheck

Sitara’s first commercial was featured in Times Square. Sitara’s father, Mahesh Babu, and mother, Namrata Shirodkar, were beyond happy with their daughter getting this recognition.

The 11-year-old got herself a remuneration of Rs 1 crore, and that too at such a young age. Even among the star kids, there are only a few who received such a big endorsement deal as their first.

When the jewelry ad got featured in Times Square, Sitara took to Instagram to share her thoughts on such a big achievement. She wrote, "TIMES SQUAREEE!! oh my god screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn’t be any happier @pmj_jewels couldn’t have done it without u guys"

Not just Sitara, but Namrata also took to social media to share her feelings. And why would she miss a chance to flaunt her daughter’s big achievement? Along with sharing a post of Sitara’s ad that got featured at Times Square, Namrata wrote, "Look who just made her debut on the Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar!"

Mahesh Babu also took to social media to share the news with his fans about his daughter Sitara's accomplishments. He shared, "Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker Continue to dazzle and shine!!"

Meanwhile, Sitara already has more than a million followers on Instagram and has attained quite a fan following of her own. She is now the face of PMJ Jewels, whose advertisements were featured in Times Square. The star kid had launched a signature collection with the jewelry brand.

