Did makers of Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi ask for compensation from Nayanthara for using film footage in documentary? Here’s what we know

Nayanthara hit the headlines earlier after being in an open dispute with actor Dhanush. Now, she is once again alleged to have not acquired an NOC from the makers of Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi. However, is this true?

According to a recent report by industry insider Manobala Vijayabalan, the actress and her production company, Rowdy Pictures, were given a No-Objection Certificate by the makers of Chandramukhi. Per the tweet shared, the Rajinikanth starrer’s makers, Sivaji Productions, gave them the NOC on November 2, 2024.

In the letter provided, the makers specify that they have no objection to the footage from the movie Chandramukhi being used in the actress’ documentary, with appropriate timestamps also being provided. This debunks the claims that the production was displeased with certain parts of their movie being used in the documentary and the allegations of asking for compensation.

See the tweet here:

The reports that the Chandramukhi makers are asking for compensation come after Nayanthara and actor Dhanush got involved in a public dispute about her documentary. For those unaware, Dhanush bankrolled the Vijay Sethupathi movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan and had Nayanthara as the co-lead.

As the couple allegedly started dating on the film’s sets, the makers of her documentary wanted to use footage from the movie in their project. However, Dhanush and his production house did not approve an NOC.

Despite this, the documentary included footage from the film’s sets, which led Dhanush to launch a lawsuit against Nayanthara and her production house, asking for a hefty amount in compensation. The squabble between them was made public when the actress herself penned an open letter criticizing the actor.

