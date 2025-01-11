Did makers of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 just tease a major update on film coming soon? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth is currently filming his next movie, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As the superstar gears up for an action-packed extravaganza, it seems that an update for Jailer 2 is also likely to come soon.

In a recent post by the makers of Jailer, Sun Pictures shared a promo video about their upcoming production venture following Coolie. In the post unveiled on social media, the makers showcased a video highlighting their previous projects.

The video concluded with the tagline, “The Next Super Saga,” teasing a possible collaboration with Rajinikanth once again. Along with the post, the makers wrote the caption: “Sun Pictures’ next Super Saga. Gear up for the explosive announcement. Stay tuned!”

See the official post here:

However, as of now, the makers haven’t confirmed whether the next movie will feature Rajinikanth or, if it does, whether it will be Jailer 2. Hopefully, in the coming days, we will receive an official confirmation about the much-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster.

The movie Jailer, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar . The film revolves around the story of a retired jail warden who embarks on a revenge spree after his son, a police officer, is presumed dead. This journey pits him against a smuggler, eventually transforming into a gripping heist thriller.

Featuring the superstar in the lead, Jailer boasted an ensemble cast, including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu, among others. The film also included special cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, adding to its star power.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated movie Coolie is slated for a theatrical release in 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film will also feature stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles.

