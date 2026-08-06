Did makers once plan to cast Anushka Shetty as co-lead for Dheekshith Shetty’s film KJQ? Here’s what we know

KJQ (King Jackie Queen) is an upcoming action film starring Dheekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela, and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles. Directed by the late Kiran Kumar (KK), the film is scheduled to release on August 7, 2026. Ahead of its release, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that the film’s director had initially envisioned Anushka Shetty in the lead role when the project was first planned.

Did KJQ makers initially plan to cast Anushka Shetty in the film?

Speaking with the film’s team during a promotional interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Kiran Kumar had conceived the story nearly 12 years ago and originally planned it as a star-driven project featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

However, the project could not materialise at the time. Despite the delay, Kiran Kumar continued to develop the script over the years. The role initially envisioned for Anushka eventually evolved into the character now portrayed by Yukti Thareja.

Set in the 1990s, KJQ (King Jackie Queen) follows two close friends whose strong bond begins to fall apart as ambition and the struggle for survival turn them into bitter rivals. Their lives become intertwined with a third character, creating a complex tale of love and friendship.

As every choice brings lasting consequences, the characters are pulled into a dangerous battle for survival. Driven by their pursuit of power, they are forced to make difficult decisions that transform them from ordinary individuals into formidable players in a ruthless world.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Muralidhar Goud and Ankur Vikal in pivotal roles. The film marks the Telugu debut of Shashi Odela, brother of filmmaker Srikanth Odela.

Poornachandra Tejaswi has composed the film’s music and score, while Nagesh Banell serves as the cinematographer and Shravan Katikaneni handles the editing.

Anushka Shetty and Dheekshith Shetty’s work front

Anushka Shetty will appear alongside Jayasurya in the Malayalam-language fantasy action thriller Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer. Directed and edited by Rojin Thomas, the movie follows Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary 9th-century Christian priest endowed with magical powers.

On the other hand, Dheekshith Shetty will next appear in Kannada films such as Sheegrameva Kalyana Praptirasthu and Strawberry. The actor also has the Malayalam film Oppees in his lineup.

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