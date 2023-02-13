Did Malavika Mohanan take a dig at Nayanthara for being called 'Lady Superstar'?
The indirect war of words continued after Malavika Mohanan again spoke about Nayanthara and the lady superstar tag given to her.
Nayanthara might not be on social media, but she does see all the reactions for and against her on every platform. In one of the interviews, Malavika Mohanan apparently took a dig at Nayanthara's hospital scene from a film saying, "how can a person be dying with your lipstick in place even if it’s a commercial movie (where) you have to look a little pretty, you have to be a little realistic, right?." The video went viral in no time.
Later, during an interview for her last film Connect, Nayanthara addressed the same and without naming Malavika, she responded, "There’s this interview I saw of another heroine. She didn’t take my name but hinted at me. She said that she saw a hospital scene where I was prim and proper with even my hairdo intact. She questioned how can someone be like that in a hospital scene. I am not saying one should be prim and proper in a hospital scene, but that doesn’t mean one should be with tousled and unkempt hair. There will be people to take care of you and they obviously tie up your hair."
The indirect war of words continued as Malavika Mohanan again subtly spoke about Nayanthara and the lady superstar tag given to her. "I don’t like the term (superstar). Actors can be called superstar but I don’t (understand) what is lady superstar. You don’t ‘lady’ tag. Superstar is enough," Malavika said.
Master fame Malavika's comments on Nayanthara have left her fans upset. The actress is being trolled for targeting Nayan multiple times. Following the same, Malavika Mohanan decided to clarify her 'lady superstar' comment.
Malavika reacted to a report on twitter and wrote: "My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I really respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look up to her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos (sic)."
Check out Malavika's clarification tweet below:
Here's the fan-created video of Malavika's reaction and Nayanthara's reply to it.
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more