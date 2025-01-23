Did Malayalam actor Koottickal Jayachandran approach Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in POCSO case?

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual assault that might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Koottickal Jayachandran has been allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The complaint was filed by the victim's mother, following which the Kasaba police registered a case. While the actor had earlier approached the Kerala High Court for bail, his plea was rejected, and the state police even issued a lookout notice against him. According to a Mathrubhumi report, he has sought anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court in connection with the POCSO case.

The complaint against Jayachandran was filed by a relative of the child through the Child Protection Unit. It was later handed over to the police. The officials in the case even recorded the child's statement and stressed that the statement should not be considered unreliable at all.

Meanwhile, a lawyer filed the anticipatory bail petition for Jayachandran in the Supreme Court, and it is expected to be reviewed either this week or next week. The Malayalam actor's earlier bail application was dismissed by the Sessions Court in Kozhikode. The court mentioned that he needs to file a fresh anticipatory bail petition.

As per the report, the police officials have charged Jayachandran with sexually assaulting the little girl, based on a complaint filed by the child's mother. The allegations against Jayachandran claim that he took advantage of family conflicts to exploit the child.

A relative of the child has raised concerns about delays in the prosecution of Jayachandran. The person filed a complaint with the State Police Chief and the Commissioner, expressing fears that Jayachandran may attempt to flee the country. The complaint also mentioned that the child and her family are allegedly facing threats, and the little one has been kept out of school due to fear. The relative called for the immediate arrest of Jayachandran, a detailed investigation, and swift filing of charges.

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. You are not alone in this fight, and there are several helplines you can call.

