Did Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj file cases against each other? Veteran actor BREAKS SILENCE

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault and harassment.

The Manchu family became the talk of the town ever since rumors about their feud surfaced on the internet. It was reported that Manchu Manoj and Mohan Babu filed complaints against each other, alleging physical assault. However, the veteran actor's spokesperson released a statement to clarify the issue.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, the statement read, "There is no truth in the news that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other. Media is broadcasting imaginary stories that Manoj turned up at the police station wounded. Don’t spread false propaganda without any evidence."

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Manoj Manchu went to the Pahadi Shareef Police Station in Hyderabad to file a case against his father, Mohan Babu. The former alleged that he and his wife were attacked by his father in his home. Reports suggested that he showed his injuries to the police officials before registering a complaint.

However, Mohan Babu denied these claims and alleged that he was attacked by his son first. It was supposedly over some property or school-related dispute. While this news was doing the rounds on the internet, the veteran actor came forward and cleared the air with his statement.

In 2023, Manoj Manchu accused his half-brother Vishnu Manchu of misbehaving with his family. The incident gained attention after a video surfaced online and went viral across social media platforms.

The video showed the Kannappa actor allegedly trying to break into Manoj's house while two men tried to stop him. Manoj was heard saying, "This is how one behaves and beats up people by coming home." Reports claimed Vishnu broke into the house and assaulted Manoj's family and relatives.

Take a look at the video below:

The dispute deepened after Manoj remarried Bhuma Mounika Reddy in 2023. It was reported that Vishnu opposed the wedding and felt uncomfortable at the ceremony. Manoj and Bhuma had a private wedding, with only close family in attendance.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

