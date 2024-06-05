Did Mohanlal and Mammootty NOT wish All We Imagine As Light actor Kani Kusruti after her big Cannes 2024 win?

Kani Kusruti is on cloud 9 after her film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix Award at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Several renowned personalities from the industry extended their heartfelt wishes to the entire team and expressed gratitude for representing the Indian film industry on the prestigious global stage.

Recently, the Vichithram actress spoke about receiving warm messages from her fellow female actors from the industry. However, her remark on Mohanlal and Mammootty caught everyone’s attention.

Kani Kusruti on not hearing from Mohanlal and Mammootty after her film won at Cannes 2024

In an interview with News 18, Kani Kusruti said, “Parvathy (Thiruvothu), Rima (Kallingal), everyone messaged me.” She further stated that the “reactions’ mostly came from female actors, except for a few male artists like Kunchako (Boban) and Jayasurya.

Further, the actress talked about not receiving wishes from Mohanlal and Mammootty. “I don’t know if Mohanlal and Mammootty did because when I was at Cannes, my phone wasn’t working,” Kani Kusruti said.

The Vazhakku actress also spoke about the strong camaraderie among female actors in Mollywood. “We have a really strong sisterhood and camaraderie here in Kerala. We really support each other well, emotionally, and every way possible.” She mentioned that all of the actresses were crying and happy. She called it an “amazing feeling.”

Besides All We Imagine As Light’s all-woman team victory at Cannes, Anasuya Sengupta also bagged the Best Actress award for her exceptional performance in Shameless.

Talking about her bond with Anasuya, Kani Kusruti revealed that she shares a deep friendship with her that transcends professional boundaries. “Between Anusuya and me, it was like an instant connection," she added.

For the unversed, Payal Kapadia's film, All We Imagine As Light, was one of the 19 films competing at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from Kani Kusruti, the film features Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.

Kani Kusruti REJECTED the Kerala Story

Recently, Kani Kusruti hit the headlines when she revealed that she was offered a role in Sudipto Sen’s 2023 drama film The Kerala Story, which became one of the most controversial films of the year. However, the actress turned down the role, mentioning that it didn’t align with her politics.

