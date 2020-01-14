Did Mohanlal recommend Mamangam actor Prachi Tehlan for Ram? Find Out
According to a media report, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal has suggested that Prachi Tehlan should also be roped in for his next movie Ram. It should be noted that Trisha Krishnan, who has been roped in already, was also recommended for the role by Lalettan. Prachi made her Mollywood debut with Mammootty starrer period drama 'Mamangam'. Recently, pictures of Prachi with the director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal are making rounds on social media.
After the pictures went viral, Prachi took to social media and stated that she has indeed been approached for the movie. She also stated that it was a huge compliment to know that Mohanlal appreciated her role in Mamangam. Prachi wrote, “He saw Mamangam and suggested my name for 'Ram' which is a huge compliment and motivation for me.” Directed by Jeethu Joseph, it is claimed that Ram is the most expensive movie of the filmmaker.
Well! This will always be memorable until my last breath! Meeting another legend of INdian film industry @mohanlal #Lalettan He is full of life. Very sweet and charming and very adorable. We couldn’t speak at length but the little interaction I had he told me ‘he saw Mamangam and suggested my name for Ram’ which is a huge compliment and motivation for me. For everyone who has been asking me if I am doing the film. I have not yet confirmed. Will be going through the script and will take a call. But one thing is for sure.. that it’s an adorable lovable team and I would love to work with them. #onsetsofRam #jeethujoseph #lalettan #malayalamfilm #Ram #legend
Mohanlal will be seen as the lead actor in Ram. Trisha Krishnan will romance the megastar on-screen. Adil Hussain has also been roped in for a pivotal character in Ram. The film is touted to be an action thriller. In Mamangam, Prachi essayed the role of Unnimaya and her performance was lauded by everyone. The Mammootty starrer hit the big screens a month ago after a lot of controversies and it is one of the most expensive movies ever made in Malayalam.
