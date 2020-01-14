Did Mohanlal recommend Mamangam actor Prachi Tehlan for Ram? Find Out

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, apparently recommended Mamangam actor Prachi Tehlan for his next film Ram. Trisha Krishnan has already been roped in to play a key role in the film.

According to a media report, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal has suggested that Prachi Tehlan should also be roped in for his next movie Ram. It should be noted that Trisha Krishnan, who has been roped in already, was also recommended for the role by Lalettan. Prachi made her Mollywood debut with Mammootty starrer period drama 'Mamangam'. Recently, pictures of Prachi with the director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal are making rounds on social media.

After the pictures went viral, Prachi took to social media and stated that she has indeed been approached for the movie. She also stated that it was a huge compliment to know that Mohanlal appreciated her role in Mamangam. Prachi wrote, “He saw Mamangam and suggested my name for 'Ram' which is a huge compliment and motivation for me.” Directed by Jeethu Joseph, it is claimed that Ram is the most expensive movie of the filmmaker.

Mohanlal will be seen as the lead actor in Ram. Trisha Krishnan will romance the megastar on-screen. Adil Hussain has also been roped in for a pivotal character in Ram. The film is touted to be an action thriller. In Mamangam, Prachi essayed the role of Unnimaya and her performance was lauded by everyone. The Mammootty starrer hit the big screens a month ago after a lot of controversies and it is one of the most expensive movies ever made in Malayalam.

Credits :Instagram

