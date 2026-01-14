Did Mohanlal wrap up his cameo for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa Part 1? Here’s what we know

Khalifa Part 1: The Intro, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is slated for release in theaters during Onam 2026. As it was recently confirmed that Mohanlal will play a cameo role in the film, it appears that the actor has already completed his portion of the shoot.

Did Mohanlal complete shoot for Khalifa Part 1?

According to a report by Cine Loco, Mohanlal shot for his cameo role in Khalifa Part 1 on January 13, 2026. The one-day shoot reportedly took place in Kochi and is said to serve as the introduction of his character, Mambarakal Ahmed Ali. However, this remains an unconfirmed report, with official confirmation yet to be made.

In an earlier post, Mohanlal shared the announcement along with a new poster from the film. While his face was concealed, the image featured a shot of his bloodied hand holding a cigar beside a gold ashtray and a retro revolver.

With the first instalment, Khalifa Part 1: The Intro, the film features Mohanlal as the grandfather of Prithviraj’s character. The cameo appearance is touted to be a brief glimpse, serving as an introduction to Khalifa Part 2: His Reign.

Earlier this year, on Prithviraj’s birthday, the makers of Khalifa teased the role, establishing the godfather of a powerful lineage in the storyline.

Directed by Vysakh, both films are based on screenplays written by Jinu V. Abraham, who also serves as the co-producer. The first instalment features music and background score composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Jomon T. John as the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko as the editor.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next appear in a lead role in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film marks the third instalment in the franchise and aims to delve deeper into the emotional dynamics of the family. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the director recently confirmed that Drishyam 3 is set to hit the big screens on April 2, 2026.

Following this, the actor is set to begin shooting for the tentatively titled L365, a cop action-comedy directed by Tharun Moorthy.

