Did Mukesh Ambani gift a golden cradle to Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter?

It's been just 11 days since Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter has been born and she is all over already. The new star kid has received a grand welcome to the world from fans, family, and friends as well. Yes, and now we heard that Ambani's, the billionaire family, has also sent a special gift to the little girl and you will not believe what it is.

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani and his family gifted a gold cradle to Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter. The gold cradle is reportedly worth a whopping amount of more than lakhs. The naming ceremony of the baby girl is set to happen today among family members. The event will take place at Upasana's mother's house, as per traditions.

The star wife took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into the celebrations of the naming ceremony. The preparations have already begun with the grand decor at Upasana's house. The entire mega family will attend the ceremony. It is also said that many celebrities are expected to attend the event and bless the couple and their daughter.

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter- Mega princess

On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their baby girl. From grandparents to uncles, Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun, many visited the hospital and blessed the baby girl as soon as she was born. The megastar, who gave the nickname of Mega Princess to his granddaughter, spoke to the media on her birth and said, "Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing. Our family worships Anjaneya Swamy(Lord Hanuman). Tuesday is his day, and we are grateful that the kid was born on this auspicious day."

Even before her birth, the new parents bought a handcraft cradle for their newborn, which is made by survivors of Human trafficking. It represents resilience, hope and self-respect. RRR singer Kaala Bhairava also created a special and meaningful tune for the little one.