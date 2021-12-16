Did Naga Chaitanya just took a dig at Samantha's career choices?

Talking to the media recently, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya revealed that he is unwilling to take up roles that embarrass his family members. When asked about doing different kinds of roles, the Manam star replied, "I am game for all kinds of roles. The latest statement by the actor is being interpreted as a dig at his ex-wife Samantha, particularly her career choices". The actress will be seen performing a special dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Since the separation, these two stars have remained tight-lipped regarding the matter. However, it is speculated the part of the reason for these two parting ways is that Naga Chaitanya and his family did not encourage Samantha's career decisions. Post separation, Samantha has made some daring career moves. She signed her first-ever item song and even bagged her first foreign project, where she will essay the role of a bisexual woman. Samantha seems to be expanding her horizons with every movie she gains.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation on October 2 this year. The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent and the legal proceedings for their divorce is currently underway. Reports even claim that the Mahanati actress said no to Rs 200 crore alimony. Both the actors are presently concentrating on their careers.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is all set to be a part of Aamir Khan much hyped Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will star Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in key roles.