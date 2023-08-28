Did Naga Chaitanya walk out of theater playing Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi trailer? Actor reveals

Rumors had been circulating like wildfire that Naga Chaitanya had angrily walked out of a theater. The reason for his alleged walkout was reported to be because the theater played the trailer of his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new film, Kushi. Even though the concerned rumors gained a lot of steam, they have now been confirmed as not true in the slightest. Naga Chaitanya himself denied these rumors and stated that the reports that are coming out are utter rubbish.

Naga Chaitanya refutes rumors of him walking out of the theater that played Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi trailer

Naga Chaitanya clarified the rumors that were being circulated about him walking out of a theater that was playing the Kushi trailer. As Kushi is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming theatrical release, fans were cooking up stories when the rumors of Naga Chaitanya’s alleged walkout came out.

But the actor has refuted the news and termed it utter rubbish, as he said, "It is utter rubbish. Some Telugu websites started this rumor. I have already requested them to correct the article." Naga Chaitanya reacted to the news in a conversation with Times Now and confirmed the rumors were completely baseless to begin with.

Previously, in a chat with the Times of India, Naga Chaitanya shared about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said, "It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life. She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness."

In an interview with Pinkvilla last year, Naga Chaitanya said, "We both came out and put our statements, and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns, and there's nothing else. I mean, I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases, and I'm still attached to it."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways two years ago, in 2021. Rumors of their split circulated for months before the news of their separation officially became public.

