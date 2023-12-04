Did Nani apologize to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for their Maldives pics displayed at Hi Nanna event?

Nani's much-anticipated film, Hi Nanna, featuring Mrunal Thakur, is all set to release on December 7. However, the makers recently faced backlash from the audience as personal photos of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from their Maldives vacation were mistakenly displayed on the screen during the pre-release event of Hi Nanna, which took place in Vizag on November 29.

This incident has sparked significant controversy among Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's fans with the filmmakers of Hi Nanna. In a recent interview with M9 News, Nani addressed the issue, expressing regret and apologizing for his involvement in that specific segment of the event.

The Dasara movie actor stated, "In a pre-release event, a lot of individuals are involved, and it's possible that someone used this picture in their excitement. Vijay and Rashmika are close to me, and I am confident that they wouldn't have been bothered by this. However, I sincerely apologize."

Fans' reaction to the Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Photo incident

As the pre-release event was packed with fans, clips of the incident quickly went viral on the internet. Fans of the actors (Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna) reacted on social media, labeling it a cheap promotional stunt. The fans also questioned the event's anchor, Suma, who took the opportunity to make a joke about the incident, which also led to backlash for Suma.

Fans also raised questions to the film's makers and their decision to bring their favorite star's photo onto the screen of the pre-release event that had nothing to do with them.

More about Nani’s Hi Nanna movie

Hi Nanna is touted to be a romantic drama film, exploring a father-daughter relationship. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi, and many more in prominent roles, apart from Nani and Mrunal Thakur. The film also features Shruti Haasan in a cameo role.

The trailer of the film was released in November and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film has been bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. Sanu John Varghese has done the camera work for the film, while the music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

