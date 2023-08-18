Did Nani turn down a big offer with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan?

Rajinikanth's next Thalaivar 170, directed by TJ Gnanavel has generated a huge buzz because of the star-studded cast. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to reunite with the superstar after almost decades. Apart from Big B, Nani, Manju Warrier and others were also part of the rumored cast list. But reportedly, the Telugu actor turned down the big offer.

Nani rejects to play key role in Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170

Rumors were rife that Naniwas being considered for a key role in Rajinikanth starrer. However, it is said that he reportedly rejected the offer due to the unconventional nature of the role. Nani was approached to play negative shades of character, which is unusual from his heroic roles. With Nani rejecting the offer, the opportunity has reportedly landed another talented actor from Tollywood, Sharwanand. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Thalaivar170

Thalaivar170 will reportedly star Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Malayalam actor Manju Warrier as the female lead Fahadh Faasil for the role of antagonist, and Telugu actor Nani. However, this is a rumored list of the cast. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

It was also reported that Chiyaan Vikram was approached to play the role of antagonist in the film. According to reports, TJ Gnanavel approached Vikram for a negative role but the actor rejected the offer.



According to reports, Thalaivar 170 is based on a true incident and Rajinikanth is said to be playing a cop. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The shoot is expected to begin soon and will release in theaters in 2024 as the superstar as Jailer in the pipeline.

Nani's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Nani is currently busy shooting for his next film Hi Nanna. Directed by debutant Shouryuv, Mrunal Thakur is the female lead. The actor is playing the role of father to a six-year-old girl in the film. The pan-Indian film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner Vyra Entertainments.

