Did Nani urge the makers of Tuck Jagadish to add more interesting content in the film's script?

The latest news update about the upcoming film, Tuck Jagadish states that the lead star of the film, Nani has requested the makers to add more entertaining content in the film. The news reports further go on to add that Nani wants the film to have more interesting elements to script to make the film a complete entertainer. On the work front, Nani featured in the suspense thriller called V.

This film also featured actor Sudheer Babu in a police officer's role. The film was helmed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. But, the suspense thriller did not create any magic on the big screen. There were a lot of expectations riding on this film. The first look of V had generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences. But, after the release of V on a digital streaming platform, it did not perform as per the expectations. Now, the Jersey actor will be seen as the lead star in the upcoming film called Tuck Jagadish. The first look poster of the film was unveiled by the makers some time back.

The fans and followers of Nani were very impressed by the film's poster. The fans also took to their social media handles to express their thoughts about the first look of the Nani starrer. The film is helmed by ace director Shiva Nirvana. Now, all eyes are on the much awaited film. Nani's film Tuck Jagadish is one of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry.

