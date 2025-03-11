Did Nani’s scheduled project with Don director Cibi Chakravarthi get shelved? Here’s what we know

Nani will next feature in his upcoming films, HIT 3 and The Paradise. Apart from the two projects, he was rumored to be part of a movie directed by Cibi Chakravarthi of Don fame. And according to the latest report, the project has been shelved.

A new report by OTT Play has claimed that this project has been called off. The unconfirmed report further divulged the reasons behind the anticipative collaboration between Cibi Chakravarthi and Nani being shelved. It stated that the filmmaker had already taken advances from several producers in Tamil Nadu after the success of his film Don with Sivakarthikeyan.

However, at the time of repayment, he did not honor a few of those commitments; hence, it has put the filmmaker into a bit of a financial crisis, since now he owes a huge sum of money to them.

Amid such complications, the production house Mythri Movie Makers, who were supposed to bankroll this project, has backed out. In fact, Nani too has considered putting this collaboration on hold for the time being, until the situation improves for the filmmaker.

Some other sources have claimed that the actor is still interested in the story of the Cibi Chakravarthi directorial.

In other news, Nani’s current work front is quite exciting, since it consists of some of the most anticipated actioners.

Talking about HIT 3, the Saripodhaa Saanivaram star will be entering the film franchise directed by Sailesh Kolanu, after actors Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen. He will be essaying the role of an angry cop named Arjun Sarkaar.

In his other project, The Paradise, Nani’s new look flaunting two dainty braids has grabbed attention, as he will be playing a fierce and powerful role in the Srikanth Odela directorial.

The actor has already dropped the first few glimpses of both of these projects, and it is safe to say that the Dasara star will impress audiences with some of the most power-packed performances.