Did Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan purchase Agasthiya Theatre in Chennai?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently in the headlines for reportedly purchasing an old theatre in Chennai. The two are reportedly planning to expand their business. It is said that the couple bought Agasthiya Theatre in Chennai, which was shut down in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is not known whether it's true or not.

According to reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have purchased Agasthiya Theatre in Chennai. The theatre has been shut down ever since the COVID-19 Covid-19 pandemic. Agasthiya Theatre was owned by the Devi Theatre group and it has been functioning since 1967. However, now The duo purchased the theatre and are planning to renovate it.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's spokesperson reportedly reacted to the ongoing rumours of the couple investing theatre business. Their publicist said that there is no truth to this news as of now. But the couple could be in talks. For unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy after four months. The couple named their twins, Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan. N stands for Nayanthara in the names.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be seen next alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the upcoming action thriller marks her debut in Hindi cinema. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jawan release date got postponed. A source revealed, “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one." The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is currently in France, attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023. After his film with Ajith Kumar got shelved, he is yet to announce his next project.

