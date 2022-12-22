Did Nayanthara take a jibe at Malavika Mohanan for wearing makeup in a hospital scene?

Nayanthara now reacted to an old interview of Malavika Mohanan, where she criticised the Lady Superstar for wearing makeup and looking prim and proper in an emotional hospital scene. The actress spoke about it without taking Malavika's name. However, fans were quick enough to connect both the interviews of Malavika and Nayanthara.

Nayanthara's recent interview as part of promotions for her recently released film Connect has caught a fair amount of attention for many reasons. The actress' spoke about many things including marriage, motherhood, inequality for women in the film industry, and more. Now, the actress is in the news for slightly taking a snub at Malavika Mohanan.

An old interview of Malavika Mohanan reportedly criticising Nayanthara (without taking her name) for makeup in an emotional scene has gone viral. The Master actress said, "I’ve seen this really big superstar actress from a hospital scene. She’s dying but she’s in full makeup. With eyeliner, my hair did and not even one hair was out of place. I’m like how can a person be dying with their lipstick in place? Even if it’s a commercial film and you have to look pretty, it has to be a little realistic."

Reacting to the criticism, the Connect actress said, "In this interview with another heroine, she didn’t mention my name but she was talking about me. She said she saw me in a hospital scene from a movie and I looked prim and proper. She’s asked how someone can look so pretty in a hospital scene. I don’t say one has to look prim and proper in a hospital but that doesn't mean you have to look shabby, no?”

Nayanthara further added, "There’s a huge difference when you’re doing a realistic film and a commercial film. When you’re doing a realistic film, you go to that level where you look at the part. This particular example was from a commercial film. In this film, my director wanted me to look this way. The film is being taken from a commercial aspect."

Watch the video Nayanthara's reaction to Malavika Mohanan's criticism