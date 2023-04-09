Did Nayanthara threaten to break a fan's phone during her recent temple visit?

Nayanthra’s recent temple visit with her husband Vignesh Shivan received quite a bit of traction on social media. The couple was caught on camera visiting their family temple on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram which has stirred some controversy now. In a new video from the temple visit, we can see Nayanthara losing her cool at a fan for trying to film her on camera. The actress is clearly seen disturbed when a fan tries to get a shot of her from behind. This has been floating across social media and fans are not able to make sense of the actress’s behavior.

The actress and her husband Vignesh Shivan, who recently visited the Kamakshi Amman temple near Kumbakonam, are being put through the wringer for the viral video that has been going around the internet. The couple who made a candid entry into the temple was soon mobbed by the fans who were assembled there. The darshan obviously did not pan out as planned as the crowd grew bigger around the superstar. Things got worse from there for the star couple as they travelled back to a smaller temple to make their offering. The crowd got out of control and while inside the temple, the actress lost her cool, forcing her to snap at a fan who was causing a commotion at the entrance to the temple. The video also features the police facing difficulty to control the crowd and trying to push away the fans and Vignesh Shivan in the frame trying to console the fans. This went on to take a dark turn when the actress threatened to break the fan’s phone, who was trying to film her.

Nayanthara is one of Tamil cinema’s busiest actors working with a string of projects to her name. She was last seen in the pandemic horror thriller “Connect”, directed by Ashwin Saravanan. She will be next seen in “Jawan”, on her Hindi film debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film is touted to be one of the biggest productions featuring an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in the lead. Jawan will be coming out for the second half of the year and she will be next seen in Iraivan opposite Jayam Ravi.

