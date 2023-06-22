Did Pawan Kalyan just say Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan are bigger stars than him?

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He has an immense fan base that goes beyond anyone's imagination. The actor recently said that Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun are bigger stars than me. He is being hailed by netizens for saying that in the public domain. But why did he say that?

Pawan Kalyan has been in the industry as a top actor since the 90s but called Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and etc bigger stars than me. During a political campaign, he publicly admitted that several actors are bigger and more popular than him but they all stand with him in politics. The actor and politician quoted saying, "Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are bigger stars than me. I don't have egos seeing their stardom. They earn more than me and they are pan-Indian stars. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have become global stars. I may not be known in other states and countries, but they do. I have no ego to admit this. I want everyone to do well."

This statement from the Gabbar Singh actor has left everyone on the internet. Many hailed him for his selflessness and no ego attitude as accepting such a thing in the public domain is not everybody's task. In fact, all these actors including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Prabhas are younger than him.

Despite his busy schedules in films and politics, Pawan Kalyan always makes sure to be part of family functions. He blessed his granddaughter, Ram Charan, and Upasana's baby girl and also expressed his happiness. The Powerstar is very close to the RRR actor. He also attended the engagement ceremony of his nephew Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi recently. Several photos went viral on social media.

Upcoming films

Coming to work terms, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He will also lead Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The actor is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bro, co-starring his nephew Sai Dharam Tej

