Did Pawan Kalyan sign his next project? Actor to drop official update on OG 2 at ‘the right time’

Pawan Kalyan recently appeared on the big screen with his action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While the actor is yet to confirm his next project, it now appears that the Power Star has shared an update.

Did Pawan Kalyan confirm his next film?

Taking to social media, the actor’s production entity, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, clarified that he has not signed any new projects as of now. The team made it clear that no new films will commence soon, and any updates regarding OG 2 (They Call Him OG 2) will be shared by the actor himself.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “As of now, Sri Pawan Kalyan garu has not taken up any new film commitments. Speculations about ongoing projects are not accurate. At present, there are no immediate plans to commence new films. Any developments will be communicated through official channels when ready. With regard to OG 2, any update will be shared by him personally at the right time!”

Here’s the post:

For those unaware, OG 2 is the potential sequel to They Call Him OG (2025), directed by Sujeeth. The film follows the story of Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster and martial artist, and explores his rivalry with Omi Bhau. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

The update on Pawan Kalyan’s lineup comes after recent reports suggested that he might collaborate with director Mohan Raja. However, the actor’s team has now dismissed these reports, stating that any new film announcements will be made at the appropriate time.

Pawan Kalyan’s recent film

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh , directed by Harish Shankar. The film follows the story of a man inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values. A tribal boy grows up with strong morals and unwavering courage, standing firmly against injustice and taking on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Apart from PSPK, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Rajeev Kanakala, and Gautami in key roles.

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