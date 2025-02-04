Did Pooja Hegde just call Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a Tamil film instead of Telugu?

Pooja Hegde was recently reported to have mistaken her film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in which she starred alongside Allu Arjun, as a Tamil movie. During an interview with ANI, the actress had a slip of the tongue, confusing the language of her own film.

The movie was one of her biggest ventures, but in a moment of confusion, she apparently referred to it as Tamil instead of Telugu while talking about her pan-Indian ventures.

The movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action drama follows the story of Bantu, a young man who constantly faces his father’s indifference and is often ridiculed.

As he struggles to understand his father’s hostility, Bantu eventually discovers a shocking truth—he was switched at birth. In reality, he is the son of a powerful businessman and the rightful heir to a vast empire.

The rest of the movie follows Bantu as he finds his place in his rightful family, transforming his life for the better. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featured Pooja Hegde as the female lead, with Jayaram, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, and many others in supporting roles.

The film was a major critical and commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies in Telugu cinema. Its popularity even led to a Hindi remake, Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan.

Moving forward, Pooja Hegde was recently seen in the lead role alongside Shahid Kapoor in Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mumbai Police, featuring an alternate climax.

Additionally, the actress is set to appear in several films this year, including Retro alongside Suriya and Jana Nayagan with Thalapathy Vijay.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is reportedly in talks to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological epic. However, an official confirmation regarding his next project is still awaited.