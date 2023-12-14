Did Pooja Hegde receive death threats during her Dubai trip? Here's the TRUTH

Pooja Hegde recently grabbed headlines after a paparazzo account claimed she received death threats following an argument in Dubai. The report, which surfaced on Wednesday, sparked concern among fans on social media. However, Hegde's team has swiftly debunked the claims, calling them "baseless rumors."

According to reports, the incident allegedly stemmed from Hegde's attendance at a club opening ceremony in Dubai. The now-deleted paparazzi post stated that she received threats after an argument with someone at the event. This led to an outpouring of concern from fans on Hegde's social media platforms.

Pooja Hegde's team, however, has categorically denied the existence of any such threats. Recent ongoing reports suggested that a representative clarified, "We don't know who started this fake news. It is totally untrue."

With the paparazzi post removed and Hegde's team issuing a clear denial, the situation appears to be resolved. While the initial reports caused a stir among fans, Hegde's swift response and the subsequent clarification have helped put the matter to rest.

Upcoming projects of Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's professional life has been equally bustling. She is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in India today, having starred in several successful films across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. Known for her beauty, glamour, and acting skills, Pooja Hegde's last film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) with Salman Khan, garnered attention for its star-studded cast. She was also initially slated to star alongside Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram but had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. The film is set for release on January 12, 2024.

Currently in production under the legendary banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is scheduled for a 2024 release. This thrilling new installment in the Housefull franchise promises to deliver fun, amusement, and drama in equal measure. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

