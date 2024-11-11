Did Prabhas come to meet Anushka Shetty on sets of her upcoming film Ghaati? Here's what we know

Fans of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty often deem them as one of the most beloved pairs in Telugu cinema. The actors have always claimed that they are nothing but good friends; however, Prabhas often pays visits to the sets of films starring Anushka.



And according to the latest reports, the Rebel Star has apparently visited the sets of Ghaati starring Anushka Shetty, which was announced a couple of days ago on her birthday. It is being said that this also marks the subsequent visit by Prabhas to Anushka’s film sets after Bhaagmathie back in the day. However, it is unclear whether the actor really graced the sets of Ghaati as an official confirmation is yet to be made.

The movie Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, was announced officially on Anushka Shetty’s birthday. The makers dropped a glimpse of the film that featured the actress in an action-packed role with actors like Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently hit the headlines after the makers of Salaar announced that the Darling actor would feature in 3 different movies bankrolled by them. The official announcement confirmed that Salaar 2 would arrive in 2026 with subsequent films releasing in 2027 and 2028.

Additionally, there are rumors that Prabhas is likely to collaborate with directors Prasanth Varma and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the upcoming years. Moreover, the actor will next be seen in the film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi.

The horror-comedy movie is slated to release on April 10, 2025, with actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan as female leads. The film’s first glimpse was shared recently with Prabhas likely to be playing dual roles in the film.

Furthermore, Prabhas is also in the works for his period war movie, directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi. The film tentatively called PrabhasHanu (rumored as Fauji) features social media sensation Imanvi as the female lead with actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada playing supporting characters. The film is expected to feature Prabhas as a soldier from the British India army.

Additionally, Prabhas is also set to join hands with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a cop-action flick called Spirit. The movie is said to showcase the Salaar actor as an angry young cop with Rashmika Mandanna speculated to play the female lead.

