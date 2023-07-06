Did Prabhas really charge Rs 150 crores for Nag Ashwin's Project K? Here's the truth

Prabhas is one of the most popular and bankable stars. So obviously, he takes home huge pay cheques with each film. Recently, reports claimed that his remuneration for the upcoming film Project K is Rs 150 crores. Now, the producer of the film, Priyanka Dutta reacted to the rumors and clearly stated they are false.

The reports of Prabhas' remuneration for Project K spread like wildlife on the Internet. However, turns out it was all fake. According to Times Now, Priyanka Dutta dismissed the rumored pay cheque of Prabhas. She called the reports 'false and baseless'.

Not just Prabhas, the remuneration of the entire Project K cast went viral on social media. It was also claimed that Kamal Haasan, who is roped in for an antagonist role, is reportedly charging Rs 150 crores as well. However, later, these reports were turned out and said he is being paid Rs 20-25 crores.

According to reports, 600 crores is being spent to make this multi-starrer film. The production cost is rumored to be 400 crores, while the actors' remuneration for the film is more than 200 crore. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the numbers.



About Project K

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani will be seen in an important role. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. The film's music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan

Another interesting update about the film that's buzzing on the internet is the title and motion poster will be released in the United States. The film, tentatively titled Project K, will get a new name soon. The event is touted to take place in the first half of July. The pan-Indian film is set to release in two parts, and the first installment is expected to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

