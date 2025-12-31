Did Prabhas' The Raja Saab director Maruthi receive paycheck of Rs 18 crore for fantasy horror movie? Find out

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti next year. As fans eagerly await the fantasy horror-comedy film, many are curious to know how much director Maruthi was paid for the massive venture.

The Raja Saab: Director Maruthi paid Rs 18 crore for the film?

According to a report by Great Andhra, director Maruthi was paid Rs 18 crore for The Raja Saab. The filmmaker reportedly revealed the same during an interview with the news portal.

Maruthi clarified that the amount he received for the Prabhas starrer was due to his continuous work on the project for nearly three years. Reportedly, this remuneration is the highest he has received in his career so far.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man who is willing to take up any easy scheme to swindle money and live a prosperous life. In an attempt to overcome a financial crisis, he decides to sell his ancestral property, only to discover that the house is haunted by its former patriarch, his late grandfather. The narrative revolves around whether he manages to escape the horrific events that follow.

Apart from Prabhas, the film features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others in key roles.

As per reports, Maruthi had initially envisioned the film as a small-budget horror-comedy venture. However, over time, it evolved into a fantasy horror film, with the Saaho actor appearing in a lovable avatar.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas is currently filming his next release, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The cop action drama is said to feature the Rebel Star as an intense police officer, with Triptii Dimri as the female co-lead.

Vivek Oberoi is expected to play the main antagonist, while Prakash Raj will appear in a pivotal role.

Moreover, Prabhas has recently wrapped up work on his period drama Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the director is reported by (Great Andhra). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

