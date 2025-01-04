Did Prabhudeva choreograph Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s track Jaragandi for free? Game Changer director Shankar REACTS

Game Changer’s first single, Jaragandi, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, became a secure hit in no time, as soon as it was released. Besides the strong vocals, the peppy hook steps and moves of the stars captivated fans. The song was choreographed by none other than the talented artist Prabhudeva himself. But did you know he completely let go of his remuneration for the same?

Yes, you heard it right! It was the film’s director, Shankar, who revealed this special information during the trailer launch event for Game Changer.

Addressing the fans and media, the filmmaker highlighted that Prabhudeva did not charge a single penny for the song, out of his sheer love and respect for Ram Charan and the producer, Dil Raju. All he wanted was that due credit be given to him for his work.

Shankar said, “Prabhudeva worked for the song without taking any remuneration and said that he only wants credits. He wanted to work for the peppy number out of love and respect for Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju.”

Interestingly, besides Prabhudeva, several other choreographers had been associated with the different tracks of the film. This includes Bosco Martis, Ganesh Acharya, Sandy Master and others.

Coming back to the film, the official trailer for Game Changer was released on January 2, 2025. With RC playing double roles, that of a father and son seemed to energize the whole screenplay in no time.

Not to forget the impeccable screen presence of Kiara Advani as the leading lady and SJ Suryah as the antagonist; the movie has already been liked by millions of fans for more than one reason.

Check out the trailer here:

For the uninitiated, RC would be playing the role of an IAS officer who strives to fight against the corrupt political system.

Game Changer will be marking its theatrical release on January 10, 2025.

