Did Prashanth Neel, Vijay Kiragandur delete Twitter due to constant demand for updates of Prabhas' Salaar?

Prabhas' next Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and produced by Homable Films, is one of the highly anticipated films. As the film is gearing up for release in September, fans have been waiting with bated breath for updates. They often take to the social media handles of the director, and producer and demand updates on Salaar, which has reportedly made them deactivate their accounts.

Yes, according to reports, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur have reportedly deactivated their Twitter media handles. And it's because of the fan's constant update, the duo have taken this decision to stay away from Twitter to avoid updates about Salaar from fans. According to reports, as the makers have not shared any major updates of the film till now, fans have extensively trolled them and demanding an update. It is said that a few also abused the director and producer as there’s been no new content on Salaar for a while now.

The pressure from Prabhas’ fans has taken a toll on the duo behind Salaar.



About Salaar

In fact, a few days ago, rumours were abuzz that the release date of Salaar got postponed. However, later, the rumours turned out to be untrue as makers confirmed that the Prabhas starrer will release as planned on September 28. It was speculated that with Prabhas' mythological film Adipurush releasing in June, Salaar's release date will be affected.

Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Besides the leads, the project will further star Prithviraj Sukumarnan in a key role. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. This Telugu drama will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 28, 2023.



Prabhas and Prashanth Neel team up again

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel might team up again after Salaar. Dil Raju confirmed this in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and said, "After Salaar, Prashanth has a commitment with NTR, so may be post the NTR film, Prashanth will commence work on this project. It’s in the discussion stage now.”

